Saturday afternoon local GAA results

Nov 5, 2022 16:11 By radiokerrysport
Saturday afternoon local GAA results
Mid Kerry Senior Football Championship
Michael O'Connor Memorial Cup
2-6 Glenbeigh/Glencar v Keel 0-10

East Kerry Senior Football Championship
Sponsored By Aquila Club Gleneagle Hotel & Dr O'Donoghue’s Family
First Round
0-4 Kenmare Shamrocks v Kilcummin 3-13

North Kerry Football

Bernard O Callaghan Senior Championship
Sponsored by McMunns Bar & Restaurant Ballybunion
Quarter Finals
0-5 Duagh v Tarbert 1-15
1-13 Castleisland Desmonds v Finuge 0-5

McElligott Oils Asdee sponsored U15 Division 1 Final
1-11 Ballyduff v Listowel Emmets 0-6

South Kerry Football

Walsh’s SuperValu Senior Championship
Semi Final
1-6 Waterville v Dromid 0-11

Minor Championship
Semi Final
1-9 St.Mary’s v St.Michael’s/Foilmore 0-11

Kerry Ladies Football
U15 District Championship
Semi-finals
5-12 Mid Kerry v St Kierans 2-9
West Kerry v East Kerry

