Saturday afternoon local GAA results

Oct 22, 2022 16:10 By radiokerrynews
Saturday afternoon local GAA results
North Kerry Bernard O Callaghan Senior Football Championship
Sponsored by McMunns Bar & Restaurant Ballybunion
Round 1

Listowel Emmets 2.09 St Senans 1.10

Castleisland Desmonds 7.20 Ballylongford 0.09

New PRO for Kerry

Oct 22, 2022 14:10
