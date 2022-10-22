Saturday afternoon local GAA results

North Kerry Bernard O Callaghan Senior Football Championship
Round 1
Listowel Emmets 2.09 St Senans 1.10
Castleisland Desmonds 7.20 Ballylongford 0.09
