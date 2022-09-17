Advertisement
Saturday afternoon local GAA results

Sep 17, 2022 15:09 By radiokerrynews
Saturday afternoon local GAA results
Minor Club Football Championship Finals

A Shield
Kenmare Shamrocks 0-15 Kilcummin 0-11

B Cup
Listowel Emmets 3-10 Spa 0-9

B Shield
Ballyduff 6-10 Glenflesk 2-11

North Kerry Ladies Football
Dillions waste and recycling
Under 15 Championship Finals

Cup Final
North Kerry 1-11 v Tralee District 3-12

Shield-Final
St Kieran’s 6-14 West Kerry 0-9

All Ireland 60x30 senior doubles handball
semi final
Dominick Lynch and Jack O’Shea, Kery lost to Gavin Buggy and Galen Riordan, Wexford
9-21, 21-14, 4-11

