Saturday afternoon local GAA results

Minor Club Football Championship Finals
A Shield
Kenmare Shamrocks 0-15 Kilcummin 0-11
B Cup
Listowel Emmets 3-10 Spa 0-9
B Shield
Ballyduff 6-10 Glenflesk 2-11
North Kerry Ladies Football
Under 15 Championship Finals
Cup Final
North Kerry 1-11 v Tralee District 3-12
Shield-Final
St Kieran’s 6-14 West Kerry 0-9
All Ireland 60x30 senior doubles handball
semi final
Dominick Lynch and Jack O’Shea, Kery lost to Gavin Buggy and Galen Riordan, Wexford
9-21, 21-14, 4-11