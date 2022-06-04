Saturday afternoon local gaa results

Kerry Ladies Football
U14 County League
Division 2
Scartaglen 5-16 v Castleisland Desmond's 0-05
Division 5
Dr Crokes v Listowel Emmets B 4pm - postponed
U12
Division 5
Listowel Emmets B 2-04 v Abbeydorney B 5-05
