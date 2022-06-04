Advertisement
Sport

Saturday afternoon local gaa results

Jun 4, 2022 17:06 By radiokerrysport
Saturday afternoon local gaa results Saturday afternoon local gaa results
Share this article

Kerry Ladies Football

U14 County League
Division 2
Scartaglen 5-16 v Castleisland Desmond's 0-05

Division 5
Dr Crokes v Listowel Emmets B 4pm - postponed

Advertisement

U12
Division 5
Listowel Emmets B 2-04 v Abbeydorney B 5-05

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus