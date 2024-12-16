Advertisement
Sport

Sarsfields claim another All-Ireland club senior camogie title

Dec 16, 2024 08:14 By radiokerrysport
Sarsfields claim another All-Ireland club senior camogie title
Share this article

Sarsfields of Galway claimed another All-Ireland club senior camogie title yesterday.

Siobhan McGrath scored 1-5 in their 1-17 to six points win over Truagh-Clonlara of Clare at Croke Park yesterday.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

City lose at home to United
Advertisement
Celtic win League Cup
Meath's Keane Barry through to second round at PDC World Darts Championship
Advertisement

Recommended

Council to write to government seeking school module on anti-social behaviour following Tarbert Halloween incident
City lose at home to United
Celtic win League Cup
Kerry Co-op members to vote on €500 million dairy business deal today
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus