It's advantage Max Verstappen after the Dutchman won the Sao Paolo Grand Prix yesterday.

The defending drivers champion bested his rival Lando Norris after coming from 17th on the grid to take the victory in Brazil.

Norris started on pole but could only manage a 6th placed finish after a chaotic race in Interlagos.

It leaves the Red Bull driver 62 points ahead of the McLaren man in the standings with 3 races left and 86 points available.