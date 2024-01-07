Sam Kerr suffers anterior cruciate ligament injury

Chelsea Women's striker Sam Kerr has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during the club's warm weather training camp in Morocco.
The Australia international will be assessed by a specialist in the coming days.
