Sam Kerr suffers anterior cruciate ligament injury

Jan 7, 2024 16:58 By radiokerrynews
Sam Kerr suffers anterior cruciate ligament injury
Chelsea Women's striker Sam Kerr has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during the club's warm weather training camp in Morocco.

The Australia international will be assessed by a specialist in the coming days.

