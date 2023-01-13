Salanoa to make Champions Cup debut for Munster; Women's team also named

Roman Salanoa will make his Heineken Champions Cup debut for Munster against Northampton at Thomond Park tomorrow.

He's one of 4 changes to the side that beat Northampton before Christmas.

Craig Casey gets the nod at scrum half and will partner Joey Carbery.

Shane Daly is picked on the left wing, and Dave Kilcoyne will start in the front row.

There are 5 changes to the Leinster side which thumped Gloucester in round two ahead of their return game at Kingsholm tomorrow.

Jordan Larmour, Jamie Osborne and Jamison Gibson Park start behind the scrum, with Dan Sheehan and Ryan Baird to begin in the pack.

Also tomorrow, Ulster are away to champions La Rochelle, with Ian Madigan and Nathan Doak forming the half back partnership.

Jacob Stockdale, Stewart Moore, Rob Herring, Jeff Toomaga-Allen and Kieran Treadwell have also been named in the 15.

The Munster team has been named for Saturday’s Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship Round 2 clash with Leinster at Musgrave Park (KO 12.15).

Head Coach Niamh Briggs has made two changes to the starting XV which secured a 34-0 victory over Ulster last weekend.

The experienced Rachel Allen comes into the side at inside-centre with Enya Breen missing out this week due to a minor knock picked up against Ulster. The other change sees Alana McInerney start on the left wing.

Elsewhere, it's the same pack which started last Saturday. Róisín Ormond packs down alongside Kate Sheehan and Fiona Reidy in the front-row with Clodagh O’Halloran and Claire Bennett named in the second-row.

The back-row consists of vice-captain Dororthy Wall, Maeve Óg O’Leary and Deirbhile Nic a Bháird.

Muirne Wall and captain Nicole Cronin continue their half-back partnership from last week while Allen and Stephanie Nunan partner up in the centre. The back-three will be made up of McInerney, Aoife Doyle and Aoife Corey.

Amongst the replacements, Sarah Garrett and Stephanie Carroll come in and are in line to make their first appearances of this season's Interpro campaign..

Munster: Aoife Corey (UL Bohemian RFC); Aoife Doyle (Railway Union RFC), Stephanie Nunan (UL Bohemian RFC), Rachel Allen (UL Bohemian RFC), Alana McInerney (UL Bohemian RFC); Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian RFC) (C), Muirne Wall (UL Bohemian RFC); Róisín Ormond (Ballincollig RFC), Kate Sheehan (UL Bohemian RFC), Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemian RFC); Clodagh O’Halloran (UL Bohemian RFC), Claire Bennett (UL Bohemian RFC); Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College RFC), Maeve Óg O’Leary (Blackrock College RFC), Deirbhile Nic a Bháird (Old Belvedere RFC).

Replacements: Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian RFC), Gillian Coombes (Ballincollig RFC), Eilís Cahill (UL Bohemian RFC), Sarah Garrett (UL Bohemian RFC), Ciara Farrell (UL Bohemian RFC), Kate Flannery (UL Bohemian RFC), Stephanie Carroll (Railway Union RFC), Laura Sheehan (Exeter Chiefs).