Advertisement
Sport

Salah Scores 50th As Reds Win Again

Jan 22, 2025 12:12 By radiokerrysport
Salah Scores 50th As Reds Win Again
Share this article

Liverpool have secured their place in the last-16 of the Champions League with a 2-1 win against Lille at Anfield.

Mo Salah scored his 50th European goal and Harvey Ellliott was also on target as they made it seven wins from seven matches in the competition to guarantee progress in the top eight.

But the Liverpool boss Arne Slot maintains they're not favourites.

Advertisement

Meanwhile,

Barcelona also sealed a place in the last-16 with a comeback 5-4 win at Benfica.

Advertisement

Aston Villa lost 1-nil at Monaco - meaning they're likely to need to beat Celtic next week to stand a chance of avoiding the play-offs.
-------------------------------

Arsenal can all but secure their place in the last-16 with victory against Dinamo Zagreb tonight.

Celtic host Young Boys and Manchester City go to Paris Saint-Germain.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Wednesday Basketball Results and Fixtures
Advertisement
Australian Open Continues
Wednesday Local Soccer Results and Fixtures
Advertisement

Recommended

Bar and restaurant refurbishments at Cork Airport
Wednesday Basketball Results and Fixtures
Australian Open Continues
Wednesday Local Soccer Results and Fixtures
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus