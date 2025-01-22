Salah Scores 50th As Reds Win Again

Liverpool have secured their place in the last-16 of the Champions League with a 2-1 win against Lille at Anfield.

Mo Salah scored his 50th European goal and Harvey Ellliott was also on target as they made it seven wins from seven matches in the competition to guarantee progress in the top eight.

But the Liverpool boss Arne Slot maintains they're not favourites.

Meanwhile,

Barcelona also sealed a place in the last-16 with a comeback 5-4 win at Benfica.

Aston Villa lost 1-nil at Monaco - meaning they're likely to need to beat Celtic next week to stand a chance of avoiding the play-offs.

-------------------------------

Arsenal can all but secure their place in the last-16 with victory against Dinamo Zagreb tonight.

Celtic host Young Boys and Manchester City go to Paris Saint-Germain.