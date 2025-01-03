Advertisement
Salah says stand-off over new deal continues

Jan 3, 2025 16:58 By radiokerrysport
Mohamed Salah has reiterated this will be his last season at Liverpool.

The Egypt forward's current contract expires in the summer.

Salah tells Sky Sports News, the stand-off over a new deal continues

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca says defender Wesley Fofana will be out of action for "a very long time".

The France international has a hamstring injury.

The Scottish Professional Football League is appealing for fans contact the Scottish Police over a crowd incident during yesterday's Old Firm derby.

Celtic midfielder Arne Engels was struck by a coin during the game at Ibrox, which Rangers won 3-0.

Rangers condemned the incident, and said they will assist Police Scotland with their investigations.

