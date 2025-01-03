Salah says stand-off over new deal continues

Mohamed Salah has reiterated this will be his last season at Liverpool.

The Egypt forward's current contract expires in the summer.

Salah tells Sky Sports News, the stand-off over a new deal continues

Advertisement

===========

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca says defender Wesley Fofana will be out of action for "a very long time".

The France international has a hamstring injury.

Advertisement

====

The Scottish Professional Football League is appealing for fans contact the Scottish Police over a crowd incident during yesterday's Old Firm derby.

Celtic midfielder Arne Engels was struck by a coin during the game at Ibrox, which Rangers won 3-0.

Advertisement

Rangers condemned the incident, and said they will assist Police Scotland with their investigations.