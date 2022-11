Mo Salah netted twice as Liverpool beat Tottenham in the Premier League yesterday.

It finished 2-1 in north London.

Arsenal returned to the summit with a 1-nil win at Chelsea, while Unai Emery's first game in charge of Aston Villa ended in a 3-1 win over Manchester United.

Elsewhere, Newcastle beat Southampton 4-1 while Crystal Palace overcame West Ham by two goals to one.