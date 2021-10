Manchester United have suffered one of the most humiliating defeats ever at Old Trafford.

They lost 5-0 to bitter rivals Liverpool in the Premier League.

Mo Salah scored a hat-trick with Naby Keita and Diogo Jota also finding the back of the net for the Reds.

Advertisement

Paul Pogba came on at half-time before being sent off on what was a terrible day for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Salah said it was a great day for them and everything went to plan