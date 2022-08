Maria Sakkari is the first big name to take to the court in the women's draw at the US Open today.

The Greek world number three faces unseeded German Tatjana Maria.

That's due to get underway at 4-o'clock Irish time.

Men's defending champion Daniil Medvedev will begin the defence of his title later on - he's due to take on American Stefan Kozlov at 5-o'clock this evening Irish time.