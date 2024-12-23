Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says Bukayo Saka will be out for "many weeks" after conceding his hamstring injury is "not looking good".

The England international was forced off in the first half of Saturday's 5-1 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

His potential replacement, Raheem Sterling, will also miss several weeks with his own injury.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk insists there's 'no deadline' on his ongoing contract talks with the club.

The defender's deal at Anfield is set to expire next summer, with Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold's contracts also entering their last six months.

Van Dijk says there's no update on the talks, and that his focus is on matters on the pitch.