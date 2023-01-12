Saints Through After Win At Home To City

Manchester City are out of the English League Cup.

They lost 2-nil away to Southampton in the quarter finals.

The Saints will now play Newcastle in the last four.

Southampton and Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu was delighted to earn a victory against his old club.



Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes he could have picked any line-up last night - and they'd still have gone out last night.

Kalvin Phillips was among the players to struggle after being given a chance to impress.

But Guardiola says they have to take collective responsibility for the result.

