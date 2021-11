Safe standing will be permitted at four Premier League grounds from New Year's Day.

UK Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston has announced that Tottenham, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United have had applications approved to operate standing areas in their stadiums.

Championship club Cardiff City have also been included.

New standing areas in the top two tiers have been banned for the past 25 years, following the 1989 Hillsborough disaster.