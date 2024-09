Aryna Sabalenka has a third Grand Slam tennis title after victory at the US Open.

The world number two, who was runner-up last year, got a straight-sets win against home favourite Jessica Pegula at Flushing Meadows.

World number one Jannik Sinner of Italy faces American Taylor Fritz in the final of the men's singles at the US Open in New York.

Sinner won the Australian Open this year, while Fritz is bidding for his first Grand Slam title.