Advertisement
Sport

Sabalenka claims her first Grand Slam

Jan 28, 2023 16:01 By radiokerrynews
Sabalenka claims her first Grand Slam Sabalenka claims her first Grand Slam
Share this article

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus has claimed her first Grand Slam tennis title after winning the Australian Open.

The fifth seed came from a set down to beat Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in Melbourne.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus