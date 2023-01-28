Sabalenka claims her first Grand Slam

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus has claimed her first Grand Slam tennis title after winning the Australian Open.
The fifth seed came from a set down to beat Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in Melbourne.
