Europe's Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald says he's not concerned by Tom McKibbin's likely move to LIV Golf.

The Down man is being strongly linked with a move to Jon Rahm's Legion 13 team for the coming season.

Donald says McKibbin needs to do what's best for him, and he's hoping the Holywood clubman impresses in today's fourballs at the Team Cup.

Advertisement

While Seamus Power is nine shots off the lead at three-over-par after his opening round at the Sony Open in Hawaii.