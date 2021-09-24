Advertisement
Ryder Cup begins this lunchtime

Sep 24, 2021 08:09 By radiokerrynews
The 43rd Ryder Cup gets underway this afternoon in Wisconsin.

Padraig Harrington is hoping to become just the fifth European captain to win the tournament on American soil.

Action gets underway at Whistling Straits just after 1pm Irish time with the first of the foursomes matches.

World number one Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia will face Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in the opening match.

Paul Casey and Viktor Hovland are to take on Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa.

Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick are up against Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger.

And Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter are to play Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele.

Shane Lowry has been rested until the fourballs.

And Harrington is happy with his initial pairings

