There was a number of GAA managerial developments last night.

Mayo native Mike Solan is set to become the next Longford Senior Football boss.

The Ballaghaderreen native, who managed Mayo to All-Ireland Under-21 success in 2016 will be recommended to club delegates at the next county board meeting.

Philly Ryan of Clonmel Commercials meanwhile will be the new Tipperary football manager.

That's on a three-year term with a review set to take place after two years.