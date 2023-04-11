Ryan signs contract extension

Ireland international James Ryan has signed a two-year contract extension with the IRFU.

The new deal will bring the Leinster man's deal up to the end of the 2024/2025 season.

Ryan has 51 caps for Ireland and captained his country on seven occasions.

At provincial level, he has won four league titles with Leinster as well as the Heineken Champions Cup in 2018.

Keith Earls is part of the Munster squad making its way to South Africa, having recovered from injury.

Graham Rowntree's side face will play the Stormers and the Sharks over the next two weekends.

19-year-old hooker Danny Sheahan has also been included in the 31-strong travelling party.