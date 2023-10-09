Ryan set to see specialist over hand injury

Ireland second row James Ryan is set to see a specialist today with regard to his hand injury.

Team manager Mick Kearney says there is 'more optimism' surrounding Ryan's recovering.

Mack Hansen and James Lowe are both said to be making progress with their respective injury issues, following on from Saturday's win over Scotland.

Advertisement

No one has been called into the squad and no player has been ruled out of Saturday's quarter-final meeting with New Zealand.

France captain Antoine Dupont has been cleared to return to training after fracturing his cheek bone.

The scrum-half could feature for the World Cup hosts in their quarter-final against South Africa on Sunday.

Advertisement

Dupont suffered the injury in France's win over Namibia on the 21st of September and has since undergone surgery.