Casper Ruud hopes a humbling defeat in his first Grand Slam tennis final has prepared him well for tonight's US Open decider.

He takes on Carlos Alcaraz for the title in New York, having been thrashed by another Spaniard - Rafael Nadal - at the French Open in June.

Ruud says a final feels a lot different - but now he has experience of that, it should help.

Play is expected to start in New York at 9pm tonight.