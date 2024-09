Tatyana Tomashova has been stripped of her silver medal won in the women's 1500-metres final at the 2012 Olympic Games.

The Russian has been punished after testing positive in 2021 for anabolic steroids in retests of samples taken around the time of the London Games.

Tomashova has also been banned from the sport for 10 years.

It means six athletes from the race 12 years ago have now tested positive for performance enhancing drugs.