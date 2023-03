Wimbledon and the UK grass court events leading up to it plan to allow Russian and Belarusian tennis players to compete as neutrals this summer.

A ban last year, following the invasion of Ukraine, led to the ATP and WTA stripping the tournaments of ranking points.

British governing body the LTA says players will have to sign 'neutrality declarations'.

Advertisement

There will be a 'zero tolerance' rule for anyone who shows support for the war, Russia, or Belarus.