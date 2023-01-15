Russell tastes vcitory on return from retirement

Davy Russell's tasted vcitory on his return from retirement.
The 43 year old steered the Gordon Elliott-trained, Sa Fureur, home to win Div 2 of the Seamus & Annie Hughes Memorial Maiden Hurdle at Punchestown.
