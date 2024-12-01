Advertisement
Sport

Russell on pole

Dec 1, 2024
Russell on pole
F1
George Russell is on pole position for this afternoon's Qatar F1 Grand Prix.

World champion Max Verstappen was dropped down to second on the grid after picking up a penalty in qualifying for the penultimate race of the season.

