Run Killarney is to take place tomorrow.

The Half Marathon starts close to The Gleneagle Hotel at 8 o’clock, goes out the Muckross Road, includes a relatively short out and back, turning back and entering the Killarney National Park and finishing back at The Gleneagle Hotel.

The 10K starts close to The Gleneagle Hotel at 9.30. It’s a circular route, going out Muckross Road and then entering the Killarney National Park and finishing back at The Gleneagle Hotel.