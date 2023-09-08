Advertisement
Sport

Rugby World Cup gets underway tonight

Sep 8, 2023 07:49 By radiokerrysport
Rugby World Cup gets underway tonight
Share this article

The Rugby World Cup gets underway tonight, with hosts France up against New Zealand in Pool A.

Kick off in Paris is at 8.15.

The Irish squad will train today, ahead of their opening fixture against Romania tomorrow.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry rower in semi-finals today at World Championships
Advertisement
Friday local soccer fixtures & results
Kerry FC home again tonight in League Of Ireland
Advertisement

Recommended

TD says farm leaders were wrong not to attend nitrogen limits meeting with Agriculture Minister
Number of commencement notices issued in Kerry more than doubled in month
Kerry FC home again tonight in League Of Ireland
Friday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus