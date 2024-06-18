Advertisement
Sport

Royal Ascot starts today

Jun 18, 2024 08:01 By radiokerrysport
Royal Ascot starts today
Aidan O'Brien is represented by 'Henry Longfellow' in the St James' Palace Stakes, one of three Group 1 races on day one of Royal Ascot.

The week of racing gets underway in Berkshire at 2.30.

