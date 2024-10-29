Rowntree departs Munster

Munster head coach Graham Rowntree has left his position by mutual agreement.

The Englishman leaves the role just six games into the new season, having taken over in 2022.

Munster have only won two of their URC matches in the new campaign and have lost the last three in a row.

Ian Costello has taken interim charge of the team as the recruitment process for a permanent head coach gets underway.

Connacht captain Cian Prendergast has signed a new three-year contract with the province.

The 24-year-old arrived in Galway in 2020 and has made three appearances for Ireland at international level.

Prendergast's new deal will see him remain at Connacht until at least 2028.