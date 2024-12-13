Advertisement
Rovers win in Conference League; United in Europa

Dec 13, 2024 08:10 By radiokerrysport
Rovers win in Conference League; United in Europa
Shamrock Rovers picked up their third win in the Europa Conference League last night.

Johnny Kenny scored twice in a 3-nil victory against Borac (pron: Boratz) at Tallaght Stadium, with Neil Farrugia also finding the net.

Manager Stephen Bradley is delighted by how his team performed

The result leaves Rovers in contention for a top-8 finish - and direct qualification to the last 16 - ahead of next week's trip to Chelsea.

The London club made it five wins from five last night thanks to a 3-1 victory over Astana in Kazakhstan.

Rasmus Hojlund scored twice to earn Manchester United all three points from their Europa League clash with Viktoria Plzen in the Czech Republic.

It finished 2-1 in favour of Ruben Amorim's team.

At Ibrox, Rangers and Tottenham played out a 1-all draw.

