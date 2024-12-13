Rovers win in Conference League; United in Europa

Shamrock Rovers picked up their third win in the Europa Conference League last night.
Johnny Kenny scored twice in a 3-nil victory against Borac (pron: Boratz) at Tallaght Stadium, with Neil Farrugia also finding the net.
Manager Stephen Bradley is delighted by how his team performed
The result leaves Rovers in contention for a top-8 finish - and direct qualification to the last 16 - ahead of next week's trip to Chelsea.
The London club made it five wins from five last night thanks to a 3-1 victory over Astana in Kazakhstan.
Rasmus Hojlund scored twice to earn Manchester United all three points from their Europa League clash with Viktoria Plzen in the Czech Republic.
It finished 2-1 in favour of Ruben Amorim's team.
At Ibrox, Rangers and Tottenham played out a 1-all draw.