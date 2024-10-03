Rovers Underway In Europe Tonight

Shamrock Rovers begin the league phase of the Conference League tonight, with the visit of APOEL Nicosia to Tallaght Stadium.

Hoops captain Roberto Lopes says they want to make an impression across their six matches.

Kick off in Tallaght is at 8pm.

Elsewhere in the same competition this evening, Rovers’ next opponents Larne are in Norway to play Molde.

Chelsea play host to Gent.

Hearts are away to Dinamo Minsk.

And Welsh side TNS have a mammoth task away to Fiorentina.