Rovers to learn Conference League group; Derry away to Galway Utd tonight

Shamrock Rovers will learn their Conference League group stage opponents today after losing their Europa League play off to PAOK (pr: Pow-k) 6-nil on aggregate.

Derry City lead Shelbourne on goal difference in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Derry go to Galway United tonight and Shelbourne are away to Dundalk.

Runaway First Division leaders Cork City host Longford Town, it's Finn Harps against Cobh Ramblers, Kerry take on UCD, Athlone Town go to Wexford and it's Bray Wanderers to play Treaty United.

All of this evening's domestic matches kick off at 7.45.