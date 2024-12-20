Rovers to face Molde

Shamrock Rovers will face FK Molde of Norway in February's playoff round in the UEFA Conference League.
The Hoops will have the second leg at home on the 20th of February thanks to a 10th-placed finish in the League phase.
