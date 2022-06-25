Rovers stretch lead

Rory Gaffney’s goal just after half-time gave Shamrock Rovers a 1-nil win over bitter rivals Bohemians last night, and helped stretch their lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division to seven points.

That’s because second placed Dundalk were held to a goalless draw at Shelbourne.

Derry won 1-nil at UCD to end a run of seven games without a victory.

Ethan Boyle’s goal six minutes into added time saw Finn Harps salvage a 2-2 draw with St. Pat’s having been 2-nil down with two minutes to go.

And Drogheda United played out a goalless draw with Sligo.

Cork City are once again a point clear at the top of the First Division following a 1-nil win at home to Cobh.

Galway surrendered the lead due to a nil-all draw with Treaty United.

Wexford were 2-1 winners at home to Longford.

And Waterford beat Bray 1-nil at the RSC.