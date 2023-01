Shamrock Rovers have signed Trevor Clarke on loan from Bristol Rovers for the season.

The 24-year old wing-back left Rovers for Rotherham in 2019.

Clarke will take the place of Andy Lyons, who left for Blackpool.

Finn Harps have added former Derry City striker Michael Harris to their squad.

The 20-year old ended a nine month spell with the Colorado Rapids last month.