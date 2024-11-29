Rovers seal place in knockout stages of Conference League

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley has praised the character of his players after they sealed a place in the knout-out stages of the Conference League.
Johnny Kenny was on target as the Hoops battled to a 1-all draw at Rapid Vienna last night.
Kenny's goal is worth over 130-thousand Euro to the club and their windfall from this European campaign has now surpassed five million Euro.
Bradley says the on-loan Celtic striker has great potential
Chelsea are one win away from a guaranteed last-16 spot after beating Heidenheim 2-nil in Germany.
Ruben Amorim's first home game in charge of Manchester United ended in a 3-2 victory over Bodo Glimt in the Europa League.
Rasmus Hojlund scored twice for United.
Rangers thrashed Nice 4-1 in France to climb above Tottenham, who conceded late in a 2-all draw at home to Roma.