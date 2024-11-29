Advertisement
Sport

Nov 29, 2024 07:49 By radiokerrysport
Rovers seal place in knockout stages of Conference League
Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley has praised the character of his players after they sealed a place in the knout-out stages of the Conference League.

Johnny Kenny was on target as the Hoops battled to a 1-all draw at Rapid Vienna last night.

Kenny's goal is worth over 130-thousand Euro to the club and their windfall from this European campaign has now surpassed five million Euro.

Bradley says the on-loan Celtic striker has great potential

Chelsea are one win away from a guaranteed last-16 spot after beating Heidenheim 2-nil in Germany.

Ruben Amorim's first home game in charge of Manchester United ended in a 3-2 victory over Bodo Glimt in the Europa League.

Rasmus Hojlund scored twice for United.

Rangers thrashed Nice 4-1 in France to climb above Tottenham, who conceded late in a 2-all draw at home to Roma.

