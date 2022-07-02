Advertisement
Sport

Rovers remain ten-points clear

Jul 2, 2022 10:07 By radiokerrysport
Rovers remain ten-points clear Rovers remain ten-points clear
Share this article

Shamrock Rovers remain ten-points clear at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division following last night's 1-nil win at Finn Harps.

Second placed Dundalk beat UCD 3-0.

St Patrick's Athletic defeated Drogheda 3-0.

Advertisement

While Derry City came away from Dalymount Park with a 3-2 win over Bohemians.

This evening, Damien Duff's Shelbourne go to Sligo Rovers.

Kick-off at the Showgrounds is at 7.45.

Advertisement

Cork City remain four-points clear at the top of the First Division following their 3-1 win at ten-man Bray.

Galway United ended Waterford's eight-game winning streak with a 1-nil win of their own at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Wexford stay fifth following a 3-1 win at home to Athlone.

Advertisement

And Shane Keegan's first game in charge of Cobh ended in a 2-nil defeat at home to Treaty United.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus