Shamrock Rovers remain ten-points clear at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division following last night's 1-nil win at Finn Harps.

Second placed Dundalk beat UCD 3-0.

St Patrick's Athletic defeated Drogheda 3-0.

Advertisement

While Derry City came away from Dalymount Park with a 3-2 win over Bohemians.

This evening, Damien Duff's Shelbourne go to Sligo Rovers.

Kick-off at the Showgrounds is at 7.45.

Advertisement

Cork City remain four-points clear at the top of the First Division following their 3-1 win at ten-man Bray.

Galway United ended Waterford's eight-game winning streak with a 1-nil win of their own at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Wexford stay fifth following a 3-1 win at home to Athlone.

Advertisement

And Shane Keegan's first game in charge of Cobh ended in a 2-nil defeat at home to Treaty United.