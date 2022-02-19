Advertisement
Rovers off to winning start in title defence

Feb 19, 2022 11:02 By radiokerrysport
Rovers off to winning start in title defence
Damien Duff’s managerial career began in nightmare fashion last night.

His Shelbourne side were beaten 3-nil at home by St. Pat’s.

Shamrock Rovers began the defence of their SSE Airtricity Premier Division title with a comfortable 3-nil win at home to UCD.

While Dundalk twice took the lead at home to Derry City, but ultimately had to settle for a 2-2 draw.

This evening’s meeting of Sligo Rovers and Bohemians is subject to a 10am pitch inspection at the Showgrounds.

In the First Division

Dylan McGlade’s hat-trick helped Cork City to a massive 6-nil win away to Bray on opening night in the First Division.

Waterford began with a 5-2 win at Athlone.

While Treaty United were 5-1 winners away to Wexford.

There’s one game in the First Division this evening, with Longford hosting Cobh Ramblers from 7.30.

