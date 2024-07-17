Rovers Move On In Champions League

Shamrock Rovers advanced to the second qualifying round of the Champions League by the skin of their teeth last night.

They took a 2-nil lead at home to Vikingur, but conceded with a half-an-hour to play, and then had Jack Byrne sent off.

The Icelandic champions could have forced extra-time, but missed a penalty with the last kick of the game.

Advertisement

Rovers won the tie 2-1 on aggregate, and will be at home to Sparta Prague next week.

Elsewhere,

Drogheda United stopped short of handing out lifetime bans, despite the ugly scenes that followed last week’s Louth derby at Oriel Park.

Drogs chair Joanna Byrne says those involved in the post-match brawls were identified.

Advertisement

Three received indefinite long-term bans, others until the end of the season, and some given multiple match bans.

Extra security will be in place for Friday’s FAI Cup meeting of the sides at Weavers Park.