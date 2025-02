Shamrock Rovers will defend a 1-nil lead going into the second leg of their Conference League Playoff tie against Molde at Tallaght Stadium.

Teenager Michael Noonan scored the only goal in the reverse fixture in Norway last week to give the Hoops a slender advantage.

Defender Dan Cleary and playmaker Dylan Watts will both sit out tonight's game through suspension.

Manager Stephen Bradley says he also has a lengthy injury list: