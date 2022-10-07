Advertisement
Rovers lose but wins for United and Arsenal

Oct 7, 2022 08:10 By radiokerrysport
Rovers lose but wins for United and Arsenal
Shamrock Rovers were beaten 3-nil by Molde in Norway in the Conference League.

Manchester United were 3-2 winners over Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League, as Arsenal defeated Bodo / Glimt by 3 goals to nil.

