Rovers lose but wins for United and Arsenal

Shamrock Rovers were beaten 3-nil by Molde in Norway in the Conference League.
Manchester United were 3-2 winners over Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League, as Arsenal defeated Bodo / Glimt by 3 goals to nil.
