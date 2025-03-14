Rovers looking for back-to-back wins

Shamrock Rovers can earn back-to-back wins in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division this evening.

Stephen Bradley's side face a tricky away assignment, travelling to league leaders Drogheda United.

Elsewhere, defending champions Shelbourne host Cork City, Shelbourne manager Damien Duff says his squad has been struck by a virus ahead of tonight's clash.

The latest test of Galway United's unbeaten start is the visit of Waterford to Eamonn Deacy Park,

While it's a Dublin derby at Richmond Park, with St Pat's boss Stephen Kenny facing his old club Bohemians.

In the First Division, leaders Dundalk make the trip to the Carlisle Grounds to face Bray Wanderers,

Athlone Town entertain UCD,

Finn Harps are at home to Cobh Ramblers,

And it's Treaty United against Wexford.

All of tonight's games get underway from quarter to 8.