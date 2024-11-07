Rovers Look To Continue Impressive Eurpean Form

Shamrock Rovers continue their Europa Conference League campaign this evening.

Stephen Bradley's side welcome Welsh champions The New Saints to Tallaght Stadium for a 5.45 kick off..

At 8pm Larne host St Gallen at Windsor Park, while Chelsea entertain FC Noah of Armenia at the same time.

In the Europa League, Manchester United are at home to Greek side PAOK at 8.

Before that, Tottenham are in Istanbul to take on Galatasaray from quarter to 6, while Rangers are away to Olympiacos.