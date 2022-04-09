Advertisement
Sport

Rovers keep the pressure on leaders Derry

Apr 9, 2022 09:04 By radiokerrysport
Rovers keep the pressure on leaders Derry
A superb late strike from Aaron Greene helped Shamrock Rovers keep the pressure on SSE Airtricity Premier Division leaders Derry City last night.

Rovers ran out 2-1 winners away to Shelbourne.

Dundalk boss Stephen O’Donnell refused to shake hands with his former St. Pat’s colleague Alan Mathews after last night’s nil-all draw in Inchicore.

While Dean Williams struck late to salvage a 1-1 draw for Drogheda at home to Bohemians.

Derry can re-establish a six-point lead this evening if they win their north-west derby away to Finn Harps.

While Sligo Rovers welcome UCD to the Showgrounds.

Waterford registered a first win in four First Division games with a 4-nil demolition of Cobh Ramblers at St. Coleman’s Park.

While Bray and Treaty United drew a blank.

This evening, Galway United play Wexford, and there’s the Midlands Clasico with Longford hosting Athlone.

