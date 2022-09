Shamrock Rovers begin their Europa Conference League group stage campaign this evening.

They welcome Swedish side Djurgardens to Tallaght Stadium.

Kick off for their Group F encounter is at 8pm.

Elsewhere, West Ham go up against Romanian outfit FCSB in Group B.

Arsenal and Manchester United both play their opening games in the Europa League tonight.

The Gunners go away to Zurich in Group A from 5.45pm.

United are at home to Real Sociedad in Group E from 8.