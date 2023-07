Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley is targeting an improvement in Europe this year.

His side get their Champions League qualifying campaign underway tonight at home to Iceland's Breidablik.

Bradley's side got into the group stage of the Europa Conference League last season but then finished up with just two points from six games.

He feels they are in a more positive place now

The first leg kicks off at Tallaght Stadium at a-quarter-to-8.