Rovers hoping to avoid Champions League exit

Shamrock Rovers are without captain Roberto Lopes and Jack Byrne as they stare down the barrel of a Champions League exit this evening.

They’re suffering from respective knee and calf problems.

Rovers go into the second leg of their second round qualifier 3-nil down to Bulgarian champions Ludogorets.

Advertisement

Kick-off at Tallaght Stadium is at 8.

If they exit the Champions League tonight, Rovers will play the losers of the tie involving Dinamo Zagreb and North Macedonian champions Shkupi in the Europa League.

They’re tied at 2-2 from last week’s first leg.